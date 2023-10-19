Scholarships for two Fife students thanks to support from the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries

Elaine Green receives her certificate from Yvone Kirkwood of the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries.

The ‘Friends’ are a group of volunteers who give up their time to make more people aware of the wonderful Galleries in Kirkcaldy. The group raises funds each year to help develop the

Galleries and the scholarship is part of their aim to support education and the creative talent of tomorrow.

This year’s recipients of the scholarship are Elaine Green and Anita Berki.

Anita Berki is presented with her scholarship certificate from Yvonne Kirkwood

Elaine and Anita were among several students shortlisted this year; both submitted copies of their artwork and designs as part of the application process. These were then judged by the

Friends who were impressed with their talent and creativity.

Both students visited the Gallery in Kirkcaldy recently and were warmly welcomed by the Friends and presented with their certificates by Committee member Yvonne Kirkwood.

Anita and Elaine gave presentations about their creative journeys and brought examples of their artwork, which were enjoyed by all.

Elaine Green, who studied HND Jewellery and is from Cowdenbeath, has just begun three years studying Illustration at the prestigious Edinburgh College of Art, part of the University of

Edinburgh, after spending five years at Fife College.

Elaine was delighted to receive the award. She said: “The award will help so much with my studies at university to purchase art supplies, books and to help towards my daily travel costs. To be recognised for my work is a true honour and the publicity will help me to be recognised and support my future business plans.”

Anita Berki, from Oakley, studied HND Art and Design which has enabled her to join the second year of a degree programme at the University of Dundee. Anita said: “I feel grateful for winning this scholarship, it has put me at ease as I start a new chapter in my life at university. I’ll be able to put the money towards buying a laptop and art supplies for my new upcoming projects. This will enhance my learning experience as I’ll be able to access the materials online on a larger screen as well as being able to explore different art mediums that I hadn’t tried before.”

