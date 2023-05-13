The Russell Trust awards, ranging from £50 to £300, are aimed at providing students with financial support to purchase equipment and resources to help them in their academic journey.

The awards were presented by Cecilia Russell, Iona Russell, and Alice Croal from the Trust at an event held at the Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline. It is one of the longest-running of all scholarships at the college and has awarded almost £200,000 to over 1000 students since 1997.

HND art and design student Amy Syczynski, from Glenrothes, was among the recipients. She said: “I feel very grateful to have received this award as it will aid my final few months of my final year at college. I am currently planning my final projects for our HND art and design exhibit held at the end of the year, I will be able to use this money to fund all of the equipment and extra products, ensuring the final pieces will be the stars of the show.”

The awards were presented at the Carnegie campus recently.

Iona Russell, added: “We are thrilled to provide scholarship awards to the students. Sir David Russell, the founder of the trust, placed great emphasis on promoting higher education for the youth of Fife, and over 70 years later, it is fantastic to continue this.”