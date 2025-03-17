School children help create magical fairy and nature trail for Kirkcaldy's Dunnikier Woods

Excitement is building as plans for a magical fairy and nature trail in Dunnikier Woods have been unveiled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ambitious project, organised by the Dunnikier Country Park Development Group, is a testament to the power of community, bringing together volunteers, local schools and organisations to create an enchanting space where families can explore, play and reconnect with nature.

The project has been made possible through the dedication of volunteers and partnerships with Fife Council’s grounds maintenance team – who have helped identify the perfect woodland setting – and the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust and Community Payback Team who have worked togehter to improve the existing trails making the area more accessible and welcoming for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the support of the NatWest DIY SOS grant, 12 fairy kits – including fairy doors, wooden wishes, craft materials and decorations – have been given to local schools enabling pupils to help shape the magical woodland.

Youngsters at Kirkcaldy North are excited about taking part in the initiative.

Pupils from Capshard Primary and Nursery, Sinclairtown Primary, Rosslyn School, Kirkcaldy North Primary, Dunnikier Primary and Nursery, Valley Primary, Fair Isle Primary and St Andrews High are busy working on the project to bring their creativity to life by designing and decorating fairy homes.

Teachers and pupils alike are thrilled to be part of the project.

Teachers Caroline Thomson and Emma Harley, from Sinclairtown Primary, said: “Our class is working on a myths and legends project, so this couldn’t have come at a better time. The kids are all really excited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Amanda Ferguson, from Dunnikier, added: “As soon as my Year 5 class saw the advert, they wanted to be involved. It means so much to bring back a place for families and children to make memories, just like I did as a child.”

Valley Primary is one of the schools involved in designing fairy homes for the trail.

All of the schools that are taking part are delighted to be involved and have the chance to help create something special locally.

Steven Hutcheson, teacher at Fair Isle Primary, added: “This is a great opportunity for our pupils. It will really encourage families to get out and enjoy the fantastic natural areas we have around us. It also gives them a sense of ownership and pride in their local community.”

Families don’t have too long to wait for the opening of the new Fairy and Nature Trail as it will officially open on Saturday, April 19 when the development group hosts its Easter Scavenger Hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen MacCrimmon, co-founder of the development group, said: “Families will be able to explore the new trail while hunting for hidden Easter eggs, making it a magical and memorable day out.

Capshard pupils will be getting creative with their fairy homes.

"But the magic doesn’t stop there. The group is also launching a ‘Design a Flag’ competition for local schools.

"The winning design will be transformed into a flag that represents both the park and the school, flying proudly at Dunnikier Park.”

Schools taking part in the competition, which will run from May to June, will also have the chance to win a special prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of the project is a vision to bring families together, encourage outdoor adventures and help children build a deeper connection with nature.

To keep up to date with the latest news from the park follow the Dunnikier Country Park Development Group on Facebook.