The team from Education Scotland said it planned no follow up visits to Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, and was confident the leadership team would pick up on the issues it identified.

The inspection found strong leadership and young pupils with pride in their school.

It noted staff’s approach to care and welfare of all learners, and the increasing range of programmes and courses that young people are able to study from S4 to S6.

Glenwood High School, Glenrothes

Glenwood’s catchment area covers the north and west of the town, and takes in five associated primary schools. In September 2021, 44.4% of pupils lived in the 20% most deprived data zones in Scotland.

The inspectors report noted: “The headteacher is highly effective in leading improvement. He sets high expectations and has a clear vision for Glenwood. He models a collaborative style of leadership and holds the respect of his colleagues.

“The refreshed school vision is underpinning the school’s approach to developing the potential of young people in an inclusive and supportive learning environment. Senior leaders and staff articulate a sound understanding of the school’s local context and the issues to be addressed. School priorities reflect an accurate appreciation of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the wellbeing and development of young people and the challenges faced by families.”

The report also said the majority of pupils felt bullying was dealt with well, and there are clear systems for identifying, responding to and recording incidences.

Areas identified for improvement included an increase opportunities for young people to engage actively in learning, and senior leaders to work with staff to improve the quality of passes in National Qualifications.

The inspection report added: “We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

The report also noted that attendance at 86% is generally in line with the national average for 2020/21.