Amber Paterson from the Lang Toun, who works in pupil support at Viewforth High School, started the Kirkcaldy School Uniform Hub during the summer. She said that the cost of living crisis means the cost of uniforms is causing a need for assistance.

She said: “I decided to start the uniform hub as I felt there was a need. Uniforms can be very expensive, especially for big families. With the cost of living crisis I felt that if this could help people then that can only be a good thing”.

There are grants available for parents of pupils who are struggling financially. Fife Council offers £120 for primary school pupils and £150 for secondary school pupils. However, a 2020 survey by the Children’s Society found that parents spent on average £315 on primary school pupil uniforms and £337 for secondary school pupil uniforms.

The Kirkcaldy School Uniform Hub was founded by Amber Paterson who said there was a need for support (Pic: Submitted)

The hub has already started to distribute uniforms to those in need, with its first event at the YMCA’s Gallatown hub. Amber explained before the event that if the demand is there, the hub will run further events

She said: “The collection day went well and has helped a lot of families. I’m unsure of how many as it was very busy. The drop off points have been great and I received a lot of donations which was amazing”.

Uniforms are still required, but the service also wants to go further and offer further school essentials.

Amber continued: “The hub needs good clean condition uniform items, including school branded clothing, PE kits, coats, jackets and good condition footwear. We would also like to be able to offer pencil cases and bags if anyone has those to pass on.

“I am still accepting donations at the moment, and if I receive enough, I will hold another open day next week in time for schools going back. In the meantime people can message and I can see if I can put together some things for them if I can meet their needs with what I have.”

Kirkcaldy businesses have rallied round the hub with, Dapper Barbers, Snipz Barbers, Tranquility coffee shop, Dunelm Mill and Greens of Dunnikier all agreeing to be drop off points for donations.

However, Amber is keen to recruit as many Lang Toun businesses as possible to the cause.