Pitteuchar East Primary School, Glamis Avenue, Glenrothes - pupils putting their respect ribbons on the school fence as part of a week of learning about respect for others

Schoolday memories: 47 pictures from Fife schools including pupils from Glenrothes, Leven, and Cupar

Countless thousands of photos of schools have appeared in our newspapers over the decades.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Mar 2023, 20:01 BST

They capture moments in time – new intakes, special projects, celebrations of success.

This snapshot is just a fraction of the photos in our archive – enjoy the trip down memory lane.

Glenrothes Rotary Club Feb 2017 school quiz winners Leon Mauny, Ewan Imrie, Jessica Murray, Katie Smith, Erin Farquhar from Collydean Primary School

Glenrothes Rotary Club Feb 2017 school quiz winners Leon Mauny, Ewan Imrie, Jessica Murray, Katie Smith, Erin Farquhar from Collydean Primary School Photo: na

P1 2019 intake at Caskieberran Primary School.

P1 2019 intake at Caskieberran Primary School. Photo: Walter Neilson

In 2018, Pitteuchar East Primary School created a poppy remembrance wall outside the school. All 300 children made a poppy each and fixed them to the railings. Pictured (from left) are Carly Curtis, Daniel Goodwin, Sofia Anderson

In 2018, Pitteuchar East Primary School created a poppy remembrance wall outside the school. All 300 children made a poppy each and fixed them to the railings. Pictured (from left) are Carly Curtis, Daniel Goodwin, Sofia Anderson Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37

P1 2019 intake at Carleton Primary School

P1 2019 intake at Carleton Primary School Photo: Walter Neilson

FifeGlenrothes