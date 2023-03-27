Schoolday memories: 47 pictures from Fife schools including pupils from Glenrothes, Leven, and Cupar

Countless thousands of photos of schools have appeared in our newspapers over the decades.
They capture moments in time – new intakes, special projects, celebrations of success.
This snapshot is just a fraction of the photos in our archive – enjoy the trip down memory lane.
1. Schoolday memories
Glenrothes Rotary Club Feb 2017 school quiz winners Leon Mauny, Ewan Imrie, Jessica Murray, Katie Smith, Erin Farquhar from Collydean Primary School Photo: na
2. Schoolday memories
P1 2019 intake at Caskieberran Primary School. Photo: Walter Neilson
3. Schoolday memories
In 2018, Pitteuchar East Primary School created a poppy remembrance wall outside the school. All 300 children made a poppy each and fixed them to the railings.
Pictured (from left) are Carly Curtis, Daniel Goodwin, Sofia Anderson Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37
4. Schoolday memories
P1 2019 intake at Carleton Primary School Photo: Walter Neilson