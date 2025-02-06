Schools’ gold award is first for Fife and only second in Scotland

Schools in the Levenmouth cluster have made history as the first in Fife - and only the second in Scotland, to achieve the prestigious SportScotland School Sport Gold Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognises the commitment of local schools to promoting sport and physical activity among young people.

The Levenmouth cluster includes Levenmouth Academy and its associated primary schools: Aberhill, Balcurvie, Buckhaven, Coaltown of Wemyss, Denbeath, East Wemyss, Kennoway, Methilhill, Mountfleurie, and Parkhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of them had to individually meet the gold award standard, demonstrating their dedication to high-quality sport, physical activity and leadership opportunities. That required each school to submit supporting evidence and an action plan.

Picture includes staff from Levenmouth Education Service, Active Schools and front row is Lacey Warrender, (Young Ambassador), Cameron McBey (Platinum Ambassador) and Ruby Maule (Young Ambasador) (Pic: Submitted)

While some schools achieved gold status immediately, others worked their way through bronze and silver levels before reaching the top level.

That achievement is down to the hard work of both staff and pupils, with each school having a dedicated staff member leading the way and young people playing a key role in gathering evidence. Each school now proudly displays a flag to represent their success. The Active Schools team played a crucial role in supporting schools throughout the process. Its Young Ambassadors also had a significant impact by promoting participation and encouraging young people to get involved in a range of sporting activities.

Ronan Capon, Active Schools Manager said:‘We are hugely proud of the journey our schools, staff and young people have been on within the Levenmouth Cluster. They have used the School Sport Award to drive improvement in the physical wellbeing opportunities offered to pupils - specifically in promoting sport, physical activity & leadership as a critical area of the school day to improving the life chances of our young people and their overall health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award signifies the dedication from the cluster to use young people’s voice and effective planning to embed quality provisions for pupils to become and/or remain active now and into adulthood.

Active Schools is now looking for volunteers to support sports and physical activity opportunities within the cluster. They can give as much or as little time as they can, with no set expectation on hours. All volunteers will be PVG checked before enrolment and receive training and development opportunities. Apply online at https://forms.office.com/e/YdQKppi141 or contact Darren Robertson, Active Schools co-ordinator, at [email protected].

Mr Robertson, said: “Levenmouth Cluster achieving full gold award status highlights the passion for sport and physical activity across our schools.

“While I’ve only been part of Active Schools since June, I’ve witnessed first-hand the dedication and hard work that has gone into this achievement. It’s a testament to the staff, pupils, and the wider community who believe in the value of sport in young people’s lives. Now, we want to keep this momentum going and encourage more people to get involved. Volunteering is a great way to support young people and make a real impact on the community.”