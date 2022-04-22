The end of school tem was marked ar Kirkcaldy High school with face painting among other activities. Pictured are senior pupils Kim Dodds and Natalie Gunn.

Schools, swimmers, sponsors and success: Great memories in this gallery of photos from 2007

These photos first appeared in the Fife Free Press in 2007.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 7:46 pm

They capture just some of the events and successes across the Lang Toun 15 years ago – and will stir many memories as people recognise faces from their past.

1. Memories of 2007

The Fife Tourism Challenge was won by pupils from Viewforth High school. They came from first to sixth year and produced a number of ideas to develop the Dysart area The winners included Lauren Baird, Neil Ritchie, Liam McGill, Sam Clark, George Shields, and Abby Scott

2. Memories of 2007

Talented pupils from Balwearie High School - past, present and future - displayed their artwork in a special Carnival of Arts event. The event included Indian dancers - Sandile Chilufya, Jodie Hynd, Emma Carroll, Ashley Ross-Green and Rebecca Houston. Front: Rachel Boston, and Emma Thomson

3. Memories of 2007

A new generation of tennis players are emerging at Kirkcaldy Law Tennis Club. From the first time in five years local youngsters are taking part in competitive games. Front (from left) Elizabeth Penman, Calum Girdwood, Catherine Penman, Back row: Richard Gibson (president), Trish Whitelaw, Derek Horsburgh, Lorraine Carruthers.

4. Memories of 2007

Burntisland Summer Queen Rachel Taylor (centre back) with her attendants

