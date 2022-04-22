Schools, swimmers, sponsors and success: Great memories in this gallery of photos from 2007

They capture just some of the events and successes across the Lang Toun 15 years ago – and will stir many memories as people recognise faces from their past.
There’s more photo galleries from our archives below:
1. Memories of 2007
The Fife Tourism Challenge was won by pupils from Viewforth High school.
They came from first to sixth year and produced a number of ideas to develop the Dysart area
The winners included Lauren Baird, Neil Ritchie, Liam McGill, Sam Clark, George Shields, and Abby Scott
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Memories of 2007
Talented pupils from Balwearie High School - past, present and future - displayed their artwork in a special Carnival of Arts event.
The event included Indian dancers - Sandile Chilufya, Jodie Hynd, Emma Carroll, Ashley Ross-Green and Rebecca Houston. Front: Rachel Boston, and Emma Thomson
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Memories of 2007
A new generation of tennis players are emerging at Kirkcaldy Law Tennis Club.
From the first time in five years local youngsters are taking part in competitive games.
Front (from left) Elizabeth Penman, Calum Girdwood, Catherine Penman, Back row: Richard Gibson (president), Trish Whitelaw, Derek Horsburgh, Lorraine Carruthers.
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Memories of 2007
Burntisland Summer Queen Rachel Taylor (centre back) with her attendants
Photo: Fife Free Press