Scotland's Beach Award: The 13 Fife beaches to receive the award in 2025

The Kingdom retains its title as the region with the most awards, with Aberdeenshire and East Lothian following with eight of their beaches receiving the award.

Scotland’s Beach Award celebrates the achievements of well managed beaches across Scotland allowing visitors and locals to choose where they want to visit with the knowledge that the beach is being looked after for people and the environment.

Across Scotland a total of 52 beaches have received the award this year.

Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Scotland’s award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful. I’d like to congratulate all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy – from the local authorities to the communities who care so passionately about these phenomenal assets.

“Scotland's Beach Awards are the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches and it is testament to those who look after them that so many have received awards over decades. We would love to encourage more communities to work towards accreditation of their beaches and are currently seeking sponsorship of the programme so we can enhance capacity and capability in communities which boast stunning beaches.”

In order to achieve Scotland’s Beach Award, a range of criteria must be met including beach safety, access and facilities and cleanliness. Focusing on local environmental quality, the award is designed to complement the work undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality.

For three decades some of the most popular beaches including St Andrews West Sands and Aberdour Silver Sands have retained the honour of award status. Additionally, 42 beaches on the list have successfully achieved an award for 10 or more years.

Vicki Miller, VisitScotland Chief Executive, said: “Scotland has thousands of miles of coastline, providing a huge choice of beaches to enjoy stunning scenery and unique experiences. Whether visitors are looking for tranquil islands and rural escapes or the bustling cities and towns boasting serene shores, there is something for everyone.

“Congratulations to all the winners for their achievements. Our communities, along with our natural and cultural heritage, are what make Scotland so special. It is vital we protect and preserve them for the future.”

Here are the 13 Fife beaches to have received the award in 2025.

1 . Elie Harbour Beach, Elie The beach at Elie's harbour has been awarded Scotland's Beach Award from Keep Scotland Beautiful for the last 14 consecutive years. Photo: Allan Crow Photo Sales

2 . West Sands, St Andrews St Andrews West Sands has been awarded Scotland's Beach Award from Keep Scotland Beautiful for the last 33 consecutive years. It is one of two beaches in Scotland to have held it for this length of time. The other is Gullane Bents in East Lothian. Photo: Jamie Callaghan Photo Sales

3 . Leven Beach, Leven Leven Beach has received Scotland's Beach Award from Keep Scotland Beautiful for the last 18 consecutive years. Photo: Jamie Callaghan Photo Sales