Scotland’s first 2024 baby born in Fife hospital just two minutes after the bells
Fife welcomes its first baby of 2024 - just two minutes after the bells.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Little Henry George Buchanan was born at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy at 00:02 making him the first in the Kingdom, and possibly the very first new born of the year in Scotland. The youngster weighed in at 7lb 7oz. To the delight of his parents, Jamie and Andrew Buchanan who are from Dunfermline.