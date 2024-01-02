News you can trust since 1871
Scotland’s first 2024 baby born in Fife hospital just two minutes after the bells

Fife welcomes its first baby of 2024 - just two minutes after the bells.
Allan Crow
Allan Crow
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 08:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:13 GMT
Little Henry George Buchanan was born at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy at 00:02 making him the first in the Kingdom, and possibly the very first new born of the year in Scotland. The youngster weighed in at 7lb 7oz. To the delight of his parents, Jamie and Andrew Buchanan who are from Dunfermline.

