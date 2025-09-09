Scotland’s newest air ambulance helicopter set to land at Fife primary school

Pupils at a Fife primary school have won a visit from Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance’s (SCAA) newest helicopter.

The state-of-the-art H145 D3 helicopter will come into service next month, and is hailed as the most advanced air ambulance of its type in the UK, operating in some of the country’s most challenging environments.

During September, the charity’s aviation partner, Babcock, has supported a series of ‘show and tell’ events throughout Scotland – and the lucky winning schools will be among the first to view the latest generation of life-savers up close.

Strathmiglo Primary was one of seven winners in a fundraising competition as part of the Skyward Schools Challenge, and will get to see the helicopter land at Station Road, next to its building, on Tuesday, September 16. It will be at the school from 10:00am to 11.20am before flying on to its next destination.

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance will bring its latest helicopter to Fife to show to pupils (Pic: Scotland's Air Ambulance)

Children were challenged to raise funds for the charity by carrying out 145 laps. This could be running, walking or swimming done in their playground, local park or swimming pool, over hurdles or assault courses.

A total of 62 registered for the challenge with 41 actively fundraising, and raising over £78,000 between them for the country’s only charity funded Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS). The programme of visits is weather permitting.

Claire Bain, event co-organiser regional community fundraiser with SCAA, said the Skyward Schools Challenge had proved “a tremendous success”.

She added: “The schools really stepped up to the challenge and the children were so engaged in their fundraising activities in a bid to support the charity and hopefully secure a visit by our new state-of-the-art helicopter.

“We owe a huge thanks to all the children and primary school communities that took part and raised a tremendous £78,552.29 throughout Scotland – support that truly will prove life-saving.

“We wish we could visit each and every school that supported us but it’s just not possible,” explained Claire. “We will fly our new helicopter as far north as Orkney, out to the western isles and south to our border counties to fulfil our promise to our winners.

“The engagement with primary schools through this challenge has been fantastic and hopefully SCAA can continue to work with pupils across Scotland to raise awareness of our life-saving work.”