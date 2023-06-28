Scotland’s newest meerkat baby makes its debut at St Andrews Aquarium
Top Scottish visitor attraction, St Andrews Aquarium has announced the new arrival of what is thought to be the country’s newest meerkat baby, who is set to thrill visitors and tourists throughout the summer holidays.
Six months ago, the team at St Andrews Aquarium made the decision to bring some younger meerkats into the aquarium again, rehousing a four-year-old female, Simone, and a two-year-old male, Max, who moved into a newly created ‘nursery’ enclosure. The new ‘couple’ settled in quickly and gave birth to a tiny meerkitten a few days ago.
John Mace, managing director, said: “We are delighted to welcome our newest resident who is now three weeks old. Our team have been helping to look after the new arrival who is now starting to explore the nursery enclosure with her mum and dad. Having had a few litters over the years, I know this latest arrival will be just as popular with our visitors who will make the trip during the school holidays.”
Twelve years ago, John announced the aquarium was building a new enclosure to welcome a group of three meerkats that needed to be rehomed. Since then, it has welcomed three litters of Meerkittens.
Mr Mace added: “I accept that meerkats in an aquarium may be a bit unusual, but it has allowed our team to expand the topics of education that we deliver to our visitors. They have been a big hit with our guests since the day they arrived and I’m sure the new arrive will be the same.