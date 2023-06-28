Top Scottish visitor attraction, St Andrews Aquarium has announced the new arrival of what is thought to be the country’s newest meerkat baby, who is set to thrill visitors and tourists throughout the summer holidays.

Six months ago, the team at St Andrews Aquarium made the decision to bring some younger meerkats into the aquarium again, rehousing a four-year-old female, Simone, and a two-year-old male, Max, who moved into a newly created ‘nursery’ enclosure. The new ‘couple’ settled in quickly and gave birth to a tiny meerkitten a few days ago.

John Mace, managing director, said: “We are delighted to welcome our newest resident who is now three weeks old. Our team have been helping to look after the new arrival who is now starting to explore the nursery enclosure with her mum and dad. Having had a few litters over the years, I know this latest arrival will be just as popular with our visitors who will make the trip during the school holidays.”

Introducing the youngest meerkat at St Andrews Aquarium in time for the summer (Pic: St Andrews Aquarium)

Twelve years ago, John announced the aquarium was building a new enclosure to welcome a group of three meerkats that needed to be rehomed. Since then, it has welcomed three litters of Meerkittens.