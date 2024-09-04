Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Scottish retailer has unveiled year-long backing for Maggie’s Cancer Care.

Scotmid will work with the centres, including Maggie’s Fife based in Kirkcaldy, over the next 12 months to raise awareness and funds for the charity which provides support for people living with a cancer diagnosis.

As part of this collaboration, Maggie’s volunteers will be visiting Scotmid stores across the country, engaging directly with customers to raise awareness and funds. These in-store ‘pop-up’ events will offer customers the opportunity to learn more about the resources available to them and how they can contribute to the cause.

Scotmid stores have also introduced exclusive Maggie’s-branded merchandise, including limited edition pin badges and air fresheners, making it easier than ever for customers to show their support. Additionally, Scotmid employees are being encouraged to get involved in local fundraising activities, bringing their own creative ideas to the table to enhance community engagement.

Launch of Scotmid partnership with Maggies. (Pic: Phil Wilkinson / Scotmid)

Beyond fundraising, a key focus of this partnership will be to educate communities about the diverse support services that Maggie’s offers to those living with cancer. From emotional support to practical advice, the Maggie’s centre in Fife provides a lifeline to individuals and families during some of their most challenging times.

Alison Allan, centre co-head, Maggie’s Fife, welcomed the support.

She said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Scotmid, an organisation renowned for its dedication to Fife community causes. Together, we aim to shine a light on the profound impact cancer has on lives and to remind those living with a diagnosis that they are not alone. It is wonderful to think that Scotmid stores will now help ensure people with cancer, as well as family and friends in Fife, get the support they need at possibly the most difficult time of their lives.”

Karen Scott, chief executive at Scotmid, added: "Supporting our communities is at the heart of everything we do at Scotmid. We are excited to partner with Maggie’s to raise both awareness and vital funds for a cause that touches so many lives. The money we raise will help ensure that more people can access the care and support they need during such a critical time. We look forward to making a difference together."

Scotmid has raised £3.25 million across its last ten charity partnerships.