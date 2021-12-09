ScotRail’s Santa Express will run this Saturday, (December 11) and next Saturday, December 18.

On both days, the first special will leave Edinburgh Waverley at 10:15, arriving back at 12:00, with the second trip departing at 13:16 and returning at 15:04.It follows the hugely successful inaugural Santa Express on December 4 which travelled from Waverley to Boat of Garten in the Highlands.Tickets for all five specials sold out in five hours, raising £37,000 for the Railway Children charity. And that total is bound to increase with raffles onboard the remaining four Fife services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail’s Santa Express will be offering hundreds more children the chance to meet Father Christmas when it takes to the tracks again across the Forth Rail Bridge and around the Fife Circle this Saturday, December 11 and Saturday, December 18

The charity fights for vulnerable children who live alone and at risk on the streets, where they suffer abuse and exploitation.All of the Santa Express trains are decked out in a festive theme and Father Christmas will be handing out gifts that have been donated by ScotRail staff and partner organisations.The lucky ticket holders will receive treats, including a selection of drinks, and activities on board include a magician and a special visit from Santa.David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “After the massive success of the first Santa Express we are delighted to be running another four of these special trains around the Fife Circle over the next two Saturdays.“The Railway Children charity does great work to help protect vulnerable children all over the world and we are proud to be donating the money raised by our generous customers.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.