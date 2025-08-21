Scots Language Awards: St Andrews business shortlisted for final

A St Andrews business has been shortlisted in the Scots Language Awards 2025.

Dook, a popular beach-side food and drink venue on the West Sands, joins figures from Scottish literature, theatre, education and business who are all in the running for awards at the annual ceremony.

Dook was nominated in the ‘Scots in Business’ category - as a family run business with friendly staff, Dook promotes the Scots leid through its bold business name and branded merchandise.

The business is among 45 individuals and organisations nominated who each showcase the Scots language in their own unique way. 2025 nominees hail from across Scotland and voting is open until Sunday, August 31 at www.scotslanguageawards.com.

Voting is underway until the end of the month (Pic: Submitted)

The Scots tongue was given official status as a language earlier this year with the unanimous passing of the Scottish Languages Bill. Now in its seventh year, the Scots Language Awards – organised by cultural advocacy organisation Hands Up For Trad – aim to recognise the importance of the Scottish indigenous language to daily Scottish life.

Returning to Dundee, the 2025 awards will be held at Discovery Point on Saturday, September 6, hosted by Taylor Dyson, who is this year’s National Library of Scotland Scots Scriever, and Scots folk singer from Angus, Lynne Campbell.