Scott McLaren: Police trace missing Fife man safe and well
Police searching for a man reported missing in Kirkcaldy on New Year’s Day have traced him safe and well.
Scott McLaren left his home in the Dollar Crescent area of the town around midday on Sunday, January 1.
Yesterday, police released a CCTV image of him in the Coatbridge area, and said it was believed that he has since travelled north in the direction of Stirling.
The CCTV image was taken around 9:00am on Tuesday, January 3.
Scott was believed to have been driving a white Ford Mondeo taxi, registration DA13 CAB, emblazoned with JJ’s taxi in black on the side of vehicle.
This morning they said he had been traced safe and well and thanked all who had shared the appeals for help.