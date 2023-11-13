Scotties By The Sea: half-price bus travel to see the art trail’s final weekend
Stagecoach East Scotland is knocking 50% off day tripper tickets for people travelling to see the Scottie Dog finale in St Andrews on Saturday and Sunday.
Scotties by the Sea was a large-scale public art trail that came to the town and the North Fife Coastal Community in September in a collaboration between St Andrews Business Improvement District (BID) and creative producers Wild in Art to raise money for Maggie’s Everyone’s Home of Cancer Care.
More than 30 giant Scottie sculptures appeared across the region, forming a free 10-week trail of discovery for locals and visitors of all ages to explore and enjoy decorated by local artists and communities. At the end of this month, the Scottie Dogs will be auctioned off to raise money for Maggie’s.
Stagecoach East Scotland sponsored one of the sculptures, Storm which resided at St Andrews bus station. It also ran its own competition giving five lucky winners each month of the trail the chance to win discounted travel to jump on a bus and look for other Scotties.
The 10-week trail is approaching its end with a farewell event organised to celebrate the Scottie Dogs and wave cheerio to them this weekend at the Younger Hall in North Street, St Andrews. Stagecoach East Scotland will be providing an exclusive 50% discount on all DayRiders for people who are attending the event. To receive the discount, enter the code ESCOTBTS50FAREWELL in the box at the checkout.
Annie Long, centre fundraising manager, Maggie’s Dundee said: “We are enormously grateful for the huge awareness that Scotties by the Sea has raised for us over the 10 weeks of the trail and with all the publicity running up to it.”
Sarah Elliott, Commercial Director, Stagecoach East Scotland commented: “We will be sad to see Storm leave but we have absolutely loved having Storm at St Andrews bus station who has brought so much colour and joy. We are delighted to offer DayRider discounts as part of the Final Weekend event and I am sure everyone attending will have a wonderful time.