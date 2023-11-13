A unique art trail in Fife which is raising funds to support the work of our Maggie’s Centres will mark its final weekend with a special discounted travel offer.

Stagecoach East Scotland is knocking 50% off day tripper tickets for people travelling to see the Scottie Dog finale in St Andrews on Saturday and Sunday.

Scotties by the Sea was a large-scale public art trail that came to the town and the North Fife Coastal Community in September in a collaboration between St Andrews Business Improvement District (BID) and creative producers Wild in Art to raise money for Maggie’s Everyone’s Home of Cancer Care.

More than 30 giant Scottie sculptures appeared across the region, forming a free 10-week trail of discovery for locals and visitors of all ages to explore and enjoy decorated by local artists and communities. At the end of this month, the Scottie Dogs will be auctioned off to raise money for Maggie’s.

The Scotties By The Sea trail ends this weekend (Pic: Submitted)

Stagecoach East Scotland sponsored one of the sculptures, Storm which resided at St Andrews bus station. It also ran its own competition giving five lucky winners each month of the trail the chance to win discounted travel to jump on a bus and look for other Scotties.

The 10-week trail is approaching its end with a farewell event organised to celebrate the Scottie Dogs and wave cheerio to them this weekend at the Younger Hall in North Street, St Andrews. Stagecoach East Scotland will be providing an exclusive 50% discount on all DayRiders for people who are attending the event. To receive the discount, enter the code ESCOTBTS50FAREWELL in the box at the checkout.

Annie Long, centre fundraising manager, Maggie’s Dundee said: “We are enormously grateful for the huge awareness that Scotties by the Sea has raised for us over the 10 weeks of the trail and with all the publicity running up to it.”

