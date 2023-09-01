Scotties by the Sea: New art trail launches in St Andrews and the coastal communities of North East Fife
Scotties by the Sea is transforming the town and the Kingdom’s north east coastal communities into an outdoor art gallery with 30 giant Scottie dogs on display, each uniquely designed by talented artists.
The art trail, which is a partnership between St Andrews Bid and Wild in Art, runs from September 1, 2023 to November 12, 2023.
The trail is in support of Maggie’s Cancer Centres, a charity dedicated to providing invaluable support to those affected by cancer and their families.
Each sculpture is sponsored by local businesses, community groups and education organisations. They are decorated by local artists and communities and are all designed to celebrate the area’s history, culture and coastal heritage.
Visitors and locals can use a bespoke map and mobile app to help them follow the trail, unlocking rewards and discounts provided by sponsors.
Eighteen of the Scotties can be found within St Andrews itself, while the other 12 are located around the Fife coast from Leven to Newburgh.
In November a final farewell weekend will see all the Scotties come together before being auctioned at a special event to raise funds for Maggie’s.
A similar art trail featuring golf bags – The Big Bag Trail – designed by local school pupils took place in St Andrews in 2022 for the 150th Open, organised by Callaway and St Andrews Links.
To find out more about the trail and to download a map visit www.scottiesbythesea.com