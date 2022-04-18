The conference, which is being held online on Thursday, May 12, includes an impressive list of highly-respected professionals from around the UK and Ireland to deliver presentations on this year's conference theme ‘Behind the Mask’.

This theme focuses on the pressures and consequences that autistic people feel "fitting in" and in accessing support.

There is an admission fee for professionals to attend, however to make the conference more inclusive, accessible and affordable for non-professionals to attend the price of attending is whatever the family or autistic individual is able to pay.

Pictured: Kerry-Ann MacDonald (left, events manager at Scottish Autism) and Scottish Autism fundraiser Gary Staerck, Tricia Staerck, and their daughters: Polly (10) and twins Scarlet and Amelia (6).

Conference speakers include Carly Jones MBE FRSA, Professor Andy McDonnell BSc. Msc. PhD., Professor Will Mandy, Adam Harris, who is the founder and CEO of Irish autism charity AsIAm, stand up poet Kate Fox, Jonathan Drury, who is founder of Dialogic Action CIC, and Charlene Tait, Deputy CEO of Scottish Autism.

Kerry-Ann MacDonald, events manager at Scottish Autism, said: "There are many autistic people and family members across Scotland and beyond who will really value this opportunity to hear from our keynote speakers on the topic of masking. This 'Pay What You Can' scheme will now allow many to attend our conference for the first time.

"We are really excited about this year's conference as it brings together speakers from across the UK & Ireland to explore the pressures and consequences that autistic people will feel on a daily basis trying to "fit in" and in accessing the support they deserve."