Scottish Autism's Fife One Stop Shop in Kirkcaldy hosts information evening
Scottish Autism's Fife One Stop Shop in Kirkcaldy, played host to an information evening on St Andrew's Day.
Professionals from health, social care, government agencies, third sector and parliamentary offices visited the facility to find out more about the different services offered to individuals and families across Fife.
This included the recently launched Flourish project, part of the Our Minds Matter project which is being run by Fife Council, and which is about providing support to parents and carers of neurodivergent young people.
Joanna Panese, Scottish Autism's practice and community development lead, said: "This was an excellent event which enabled us to showcase the range of projects being undertaken in Fife by Scottish Autism, and to strengthen existing relationships and develop new ones with a range of organisations.
"Our small and dedicated team at the One Stop Shop provide a wealth of information and support to families and individuals. It is great to be able to help others learn more about what they do.”