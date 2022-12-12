Professionals from health, social care, government agencies, third sector and parliamentary offices visited the facility to find out more about the different services offered to individuals and families across Fife.

This included the recently launched Flourish project, part of the Our Minds Matter project which is being run by Fife Council, and which is about providing support to parents and carers of neurodivergent young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna Panese, Scottish Autism's practice and community development lead, said: "This was an excellent event which enabled us to showcase the range of projects being undertaken in Fife by Scottish Autism, and to strengthen existing relationships and develop new ones with a range of organisations.

Scottish Autism team members (from left) Jackie Cassels, Joanna Panese, Rebecca Goodsir, and Aileen Paterson