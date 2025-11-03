Scottish awards acclaim for St Andrews businesswoman at helm of renowned venues

A director of an acclaimed venue St Andrews has been named as one of Scotland’s top ten women to watch in business.

Julie Dalton received the accolade at the Business Women Scotland Awards 2025 held in Glasgow.

She is director of The Adamson, Hatch, and The Physician Cocktail Bar, and was recognised for her 30 plus years of leadership in the hospitality industry, her dedication to community values, and her unwavering support for female entrepreneurship. This marks the second year running that Julie has secured a top position, following her win as Entrepreneur of the Year in 2024.

At the helm of the multi-award-winning Adamson Restaurant & Bar, Julie has built a brand renowned for excellence in food, service and innovation.

Julie Dalton has been named as one of Scotland’s top ten women to watch in business.(Pic: Submitted)

She said: “It’s a real honour to be recognised again by Business Women Scotland – and among such a brilliant line-up of female founders, leaders and changemakers. I’m so proud of what we’ve built in St Andrews – it’s not just about great venues, it’s about creating space for ideas, creativity, and people to thrive. I hope this recognition inspires other women in hospitality and beyond to push forward and lead boldly.”

Julie is also a trustee of The Hamish McHamish Foundation and a director of BID St Andrews. The Adamson has earned two 2 AA Rosettes and recognition in Scotland the Best's Top 120 restaurants.

In 2017, Julie launched Hatch – a vibrant brunch and casual dining venue designed to welcome both locals and students. In 2023, she introduced The Physician, a concept-led cocktail bar renowned for its innovative drinks, atmospheric setting and attention to detail. It has already been recognised as a finalist in the Scottish Thistle Awards and named New Bar of the Year in the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.