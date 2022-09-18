Scottish awards success for chef at Koku Shi in Kirkcaldy

Daniel Olczak was named ‘best chef of Asian cuisine’ at the fourth annual Spice Awards.

He the executive chef for Koku Shi which has restaurants in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

Daniel, who lives in the Lang Toun with his wife Sylwia and son Jasiu, was listed among the winners at this week’s awards ceremony.

Daniel Olczak with his award

A spokesman for Koku Shi said: “He is very passionate about cooking.

“His job clearly brings him joy and this is visible for his work colleagues and customers. He takes care to produce high quality meals and endeavours to be attentive to every detail. “

Koku Shi opened its doors on the High Street in Kirkcaldy 2016 and has proved to be a huge success with locals.

It also provided catering at the recent Open Championship held in St Andrews.