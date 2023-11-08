Children and families visiting foodbanks across Fife this winter will receive books as gifts thanks to a reading and writing charity.

Since 2020, the Scottish Book Trust has donated nearly 300,000 books to children through foodbanks, community hubs and other charities, as it aims to break the poverty cycle through access to books and reading.

At the heart of this year’s appeal is the much-loved Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler book The Gruffalo’s Child. Alongside publisher MacMillan Children’s Books, the duo behind stories such as The Gruffalo and Stick Man have allowed illustrations from the book to be used to promote the appeal. To learn more about Scottish Book Trust’s Christmas appeal, visit scottishbooktrust.com/donate.

Julia said: “I am very pleased that The Gruffalo’s Child is leading their Christmas appeal this year and helping children and families at a time when books and stories are needed more than ever.”

Illustrations from the Gruffalo's Child will be used to promote the appeal (Pic: Submitted)

Axel Scheffler added: “‘I am very happy that The Gruffalo's Child is at the centre of Scottish Book Trust's fundraising campaign this Christmas. Enjoying books together is important for families and it is terrible that many children still have no access to books - and that this need is becoming ever greater”.

Foodbanks in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Levenmouth are all set to benefit.