Scottish Book Trust to donate books with foodbank appeal across Fife
Since 2020, the Scottish Book Trust has donated nearly 300,000 books to children through foodbanks, community hubs and other charities, as it aims to break the poverty cycle through access to books and reading.
At the heart of this year’s appeal is the much-loved Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler book The Gruffalo’s Child. Alongside publisher MacMillan Children’s Books, the duo behind stories such as The Gruffalo and Stick Man have allowed illustrations from the book to be used to promote the appeal. To learn more about Scottish Book Trust’s Christmas appeal, visit scottishbooktrust.com/donate.
Julia said: “I am very pleased that The Gruffalo’s Child is leading their Christmas appeal this year and helping children and families at a time when books and stories are needed more than ever.”
Axel Scheffler added: “‘I am very happy that The Gruffalo's Child is at the centre of Scottish Book Trust's fundraising campaign this Christmas. Enjoying books together is important for families and it is terrible that many children still have no access to books - and that this need is becoming ever greater”.
Foodbanks in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Levenmouth are all set to benefit.
Ruth Livingstone, manager of Levenmouth Foodbank, said: “Giving books is such a privilege, all of our team are so grateful for the resource that Scottish Book Trust has provided. It brings us joy each time we get the opportunity to share books with people and giving books has facilitated many happy conversations.”