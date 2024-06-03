Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish drinks brand, Magnum scotch malt whisky cream liqueur has launched the only global production and bottling centre of its kind in Kirkcaldy.

The dedicated cream production facility is already gearing up to distribute around 135,000 litres of Magnum across Scotland, the rest of the UK, Canada, the United States and South Africa in 2024.

The £1million facility at Mtchelston Industrial Estate has been three years in the making and is complete with dedicated cream vat, as well as specialist rinsing, filling, capping and labelling equipment. The latest automated technology means that around 40 bottles of Magnum per minute will be flying off the production line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new purpose-built Magnum production centre will house liquid and dry goods all under one roof, helping to minimise the brand’s carbon footprint and will support six full-time skilled jobs.

The dedicated cream production facility in Kirkcaldy is already gearing up to distribute around 135,000 litres of Magnum (Pic: Chris Watt Photography)

Magnum is now the only cream liqueur exclusively crafted and bottled in Scotland using single malt Scotch whisky from Speyside. It is contained in a unique, stainless steel flask, which is designed to be reusable and recyclable. It also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.

Edinburgh-based Hemisphere Brands is the global brand agent for Magnum and manages the brand from production planning through to the strategy for market entry, as well as executing the sales, marketing and distribution plan.

Lee Schofield, Magnum director, said: “This is a really significant milestone for our truly Scottish brand. Magnum is now the only scotch malt whisky cream liqueur that is exclusively crafted and bottled right here in Scotland. Our strategy is to introduce Magnum to globally significant ‘cream’ liqueur markets, including Scotland, the rest of the UK, Canada, South Africa and the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With our new dedicated cream production facility in Fife, engineered solely for Magnum, we’re able to scale up as required. Innovation is very much on our agenda, but always with provenance, premium ingredients and packaging sustainability in our DNA.

Magnum Director, Lee Schofield (Pic: Brian Summers)

Lee added: “As the only cream bottler now in Scotland, we can bottle what we want, when we want. It also means we can innovate in the category with the potential to introduce rum or tequila cream liqueurs in the future. In the meantime, our vision for Magnum is uncompromising and our ambition is straightforward – to craft a premium cream liqueur, one that contains the finest single malt Scotch whisky and only single malt.”

Magnum’s new production and bottling centre is being developed and managed by QAS Group, a leading supply chain provider for the spirits industry. QAS owns and operates the facility

Derek Page, director at QAS Group, said: “We’re really excited to be supporting Magnum as it makes its name as a truly iconic Scottish brand and already have everything in place to get this premium product to market around the world. We’re able to offer spirits brands like Magnum with a one-stop-shop to help grow the business. We provide a fully integrated operation all under one roof, including specialist production and bottling facilities, and storage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad