The organisation, which covers a range of issues associated with alcohol and other substance misuse, welcomed visitors to the launch of its HQ at 24 Hill Street last week. The opening was performed by Elena Whitman MSP, Scottish Government Minister for drug and alcohol policy.

FASS works with NHS, Fife Council and other charities on the full range of issues its clients face. Services range from therapeutic health treatment to advice and referral on a whole range of everyday practical issues, such as housing and finance.

John Hamilton, chairman, said: “We are delighted with our new base. The end result of all the hard work by tradespeople, staff and volunteers is a bright, high spec work environment.

“We’ll have a fully accessible building with pleasant comfortable spaces for counselling and group work. We can now offer clients a vastly improved environment and our capacity for partnership working is greatly increased with rooms available for meetings and for hire. Sincere thanks must be given to the many funders, donors, tradespeople and volunteers who have helped with this amazing transformative move.”

He said the move came at a critical time for the organisation.

“Ordinary people across Fife have never been under such pressure, nor has FASS itself,” he added. “Our organisation has supported and advised 12,000 people in the last year. We urge funders not to forget the vital role that charities, their staff and volunteers play in providing essential services, which are especially important during the current cost of living crisis affecting us all. Our new premises are a much needed morale boost for FASS staff and volunteers.”

Kari Imrie, ADAPT substance recovery services team leader, added, “Our substance use and recovery work has grown significantly over the years – in staffing numbers and the services we offer.