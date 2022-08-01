The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Fife.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 67 per cent said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12 per cent on the 2019/20 survey.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24 per cent.

The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in the Kingdom, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as positive.

1. Page, McDonald & Stevenson, Leven At Page, McDonald and Stevenson, Health Centre, Leven, 87.2 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive with 4.7 per cent as negative. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Pitcairn Practice Leuchars & Balmullo, Balmullo At Pitcairn Practice Leuchars & Balmullo, Balmullo Surgery, 86.9 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive with 4.3 per cent as negative. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Nicol Street Surgery, Kirkcaldy At Nicol Street Surgery, Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy, 82.9 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive with 10.1 per cent as negative. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Coast Health, Pittenweem At Coast Health, Routine Row, Pittenweem, 80.1 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive with 4.0 per cent as negative. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales