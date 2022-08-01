The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Fife.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 67 per cent said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12 per cent on the 2019/20 survey.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24 per cent.

The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in the Kingdom, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as negative.

1. Valleyfield Medical Practice, Valleyfield At Valleyfield Medical Practice in High Valleyfield, 23.1 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive and 47.0 per cent as negative. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Cowdenbeath Surgery, Cowdenbeath At Cowdenbeath Surgery in Cowdenbeath, 38.5 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive and 39.1 per cent as negative. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Methilhaven Surgery At Methilhaven Surgery in Methilhaven Road, Methil, 52 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive and 31.2 per cent as negative. Photo: Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co Photo Sales

4. Crossgates Medical Practice, Crossgates At Crossgates Medical Practice in Crossgates, 47.3 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive and 30.7 per cent as negative. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales