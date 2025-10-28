Scottish Minister’s pledge as Kirkcaldy MSP pushes access case at Burntisland Harbour

A bid has been tabled to amend a new bill making its way through the Scottish Parliament which could boost a campaign to reinstate historic public access to Burntisland Harbour.

The amendment from David Torrance MSP to the Land Reform (Scotland) Bill called for Scottish Ministers to determine, under existing law, areas of public resort and rights of way at the harbour.

It was backed by several MSPs, and the Lang Toun politician welcomed strong commitments from the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, Mairi Gougeon MSP, following a debate in the chamber.

Historic access was blocked three years ago when Forth Ports put up fences to secure the site, sparking a strong backlash locally. Burntisland Harbour Access Trust (BHAT) has led the campaign to get the access restored. Fife Council said it would take a neutral stance on the issue, stating that Forth Ports had acted lawfully in closing the area off the area to the public.

David Torrance MSP (left) with members of the BHAT team at the Scottish Parliament (Pic: Submitted)

Mr Torrance’s amendment was one of two tabled during the debate, and supported by MSPs from across all parties in Mid Scotland and Fife.

He spoke passionately about the historic and cultural importance of the harbour, describing it as “the reason Burntisland exists” and recalling how generations of local people and visitors have enjoyed access to the waterfront for recreation, leisure, and community life.

He highlighted the deep community concern following the fencing off of all waterfront areas in February 2023, the first time in the town’s history that the public has been denied access to its harbour. Despite being unable to support the amendments as drafted, the Cabinet Secretary recognised the strength of local feeling and made a series of significant commitments:.

These included an urgent meeting with Fife Council and Forth Ports to address the situation, and an investigation into how the council is fulfilling its duties under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003, to ensure Scotland’s access rights are respected and upheld.

Fences around Burntisland Harbour continue to be a source of contention (Pic: Fife Free Press)

She also committed to engaging with BHAT to understand the issue in full and explore solutions, and review and update of national guidance to local authorities on access rights, which has not been refreshed for some time.

Mr Torrance said: “Burntisland Harbour is part of the town’s very identity, a place where generations have walked, fished, cycled, and gathered. The loss of access has deeply affected the community, and I have been proud to bring their case to Parliament through my amendments to the Land Reform Bill.

“I very much welcome the Cabinet Secretary’s recognition of the seriousness of this issue and the clear commitments she has made today. I am especially pleased that she will be meeting urgently with Fife Council, Forth Ports, and the Burntisland Harbour Access Trust to ensure that access rights are being properly upheld.

“Burntisland Harbour Access Trust has shown extraordinary dedication and persistence in standing up for their community. I share their frustration at the lack of progress to date, but I hope that today’s debate marks a turning point. We will be watching closely to ensure these commitments lead to action, and to a positive resolution for Burntisland’s residents and for future generations.”

Forth Ports has always said the fence was installed around areas that were deemed high risk and ensures public safety within a working port, but that it still allowed people to safely walk through the port, avoiding these high risk areas.

Mark Ruskell, Scottish Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife said: “While it was frustrating that we couldn't get a watertight legal fix into the bill, I welcome the commitment from the Cabinet Secretary to intervene and hold both Forth Ports and Fife Council to account.

"Across Scotland we are seeing a failure of some councils to uphold long established community access rights, we need action at Burntisland. There is a solution that balances community access rights with development of the site, we need Fife Council to take it's role as an access authority seriously and broker the solution now.”