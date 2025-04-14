Scottish Pie awards: four Fife businesses shortlisted for world champion award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four Fife businesses are in the running for the 2025 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shortlist was revealed today, and it includes several well known names form the Kingdom. They made it through after an intense judging day where 539 products entered by 88 top butchers, bakers, and pie makers were put to the ultimate test.

Bayne’s The Family Bakers; Fisher & Donaldson of Cupar; Stuart’s Bakers and Butchers of Methil; and W F Stark of Buckhaven have all been shortlisted following an intense judging day where 539 products entered by 88 top butchers, bakers, and pie makers were put to the ultimate test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the scrutiny of 50 expert judges, entries were assessed on taste, touch, appearance and smell across multiple categories, from the iconic Scotch Pie to football pies and savouries, macaroni pie, steak pie, sausage roll, hot savoury, vegetarian savoury, haggis savoury, bridie and apple pies.

From left: Co-Head Judge Gordon Newlands, Quality Meat Scotland; Lesley Cameron, chief executive Scottish Bakers; Kyle Rodgers, Rainbow Dust. (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

This year also saw the introduction of two new categories - Lighter Options and Retailer Pie Product of the Year, reflecting the ever-evolving pie industry.

The winner will be crowned world champion alongside all ‘Best in Category’ winners, at an us awards event on May 10 at the Hilton, Glasgow.

Scottish Bakers, the association which supports the interests of Scotland's bakery trade, organises the annual competition to shine a light on the craft skills pie makers demonstrate day in and day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Cameron, chief executive, said: "This year marks a truly special milestone as we celebrate 25 years of the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

“Over the past quarter-century, this competition has become the ultimate showcase for the craft, passion, and innovation of Scotland’s butchers, bakers, and pie makers. Every pie tells a story, of heritage recipes passed down through generations, of new ideas pushing the boundaries, and of the sheer dedication to producing products that are loved by communities across the country.

“We look forward to crowning our winners in May and shining a well-deserved spotlight on the very best in our industry."

Since its launch in 1999, the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards has set the gold standard for Scotland’s pie industry, providing a platform to honour the finest craftsmanship and commitment to tradition while embracing innovation.