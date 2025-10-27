Scottish recognition for duo from Kirkcaldy’s only am-dram group

Two members of a long established am-dram group in Kirkcaldy have received recognition at a Scottish event.

The Scottish Community Drama Association’s monologue competition took place recently, with sections for writing and performing.

Isabel Coventry, life president of the Auld Kirk Players, who won the performance trophy last year, took second place in the writing competition with her Pre- Pill Motherhood.

Helen McIntyre won the Sandy Glass Trophy for her performance of a monologue, Innocent Until Proven Guilty. written for her by the late David Potter, a former chair of the Auld Kirk Players. You can see both winning entries on youtube.com - search for ‘Auld Kirk Players.

Isabel Coventry (left) and Helen McIntyre (Pics: Submitted)

The Players, Kirkcaldy's only amateur dramatic group,take to the stage next week for their latest show, The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild’s Dramatic Society Murder Mystery by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jnr. There are performances at the Hunter Hall in Kirk Wynd at 7:30pm on November 6 and 7, and 2:30pm on November 8.

Tickets from members of the cast or contact the group via its Facebook page.