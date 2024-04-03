Scottish star Karen Gillan set for St Andrews film festival with acclaimed Hollywood legends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Dr Who star will be at Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews to talk about her career in front of, and behind, the camera.

She joins Hollywood legend Stephen Soderbergh, acclaimed directors Anthony and Joe Russo, plus film composer Alan Silvestri and Hollywood casting director Debra Zane in the town between April 19 and 21.

Gillan will take part in a talk on April 21 about her career which saw her rocket to international stardom with the role of Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, working with the Russo brothers on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame. Her other film credits include: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, in which she starred alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart, Gunpowder Milkshake and sci-fi thriller, Dual.

Karen Gillan joins several Hollywood legends in St Andrews for a film festival (Pic: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Sands will also screen two of her short films: Conventional and The Hoarding.

Ania Trzebiatowska, festival director said: “This year, we will showcase some extraordinary films and talent from around the world, and I cannot wait for our audiences to have the opportunity to discover those, as well as take part in some very special panel and Q&A opportunities with some of the world's greatest auteurs and filmmakers.”

The festival will bring Hollywood glamour to St Andrews with film screenings, workshops and discussions.

It opens with a double bill on Friday, April 19 with British writer-director Naqqash Khalid’s debut feature In Camera, an exhilarating portrayal of modern youth in the state of perpetual transformation laced with anxiety, and a special screening of Harry Holland’s short film Last Call which tells the momentous and heartbreaking story of Kate, a desperate mother who is trying to reconnect with her estranged son, played by Tom Holland. The filmmakers will be present to introduce the screenings.

The festival will close with Maggie Contreras’ debut feature documentary Maestra in which five remarkable female conductors from across the globe prepare for and compete in La Maestra – the world's only competition for female conductors.

Sands will also run a number of talks on the subject of film: The Art of Curation will take a closer look at the work of the film curator, and how to develop the skills necessary to become one

Soberbergh will take part in a special in conversation event with the Russos, and speak to local creatives and students taking their first steps into the world of storytelling.

Soderbergh made his mark with his 1986 directorial debut, Sex, Lies and Videotape before going on to direct hits such as Erin Brockovich and Magic Mike. It was a viewing of the Russo brothers’ first film Pieces at the 1997 Slamdance Film Festival that inspired him to seek them out, which led to him producing their next film, Welcome to Collinwood - which starred William H. Macy, Sam Rockwell and George Clooney - and he has been their guide, mentor and friend ever since.