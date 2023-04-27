It will take place at Seafield beach, where the pit once stood and dominated the skyline, on May 10 and will include a two-minute silence at 6:45pm - the time of the roof collapse underground which led to the deaths of five miners, and sparked a major rescue operation.

The event is being organised by the 80th Linktown Scouts. It takes place from 6:00pm at Seafield car park where a shelter will be built and wreaths placed. Visitors will then return to Linktown Church for tea/coffee.

The memorial event comes 50 years to the day the colliery was hit by tragedy, and the town lost five miners – James Comrie, 49, assistant shearer operator; Angus Guthrie, 20, brusher; Robert Henderson, 59, chocker; James Holmes, 53, chocker and Thomas Kilpatrick, 38, leading man.

The two winding towers at Seafield colliery in Fife.

Disaster struck on the evening of May 10, 1973, when the roof of D22 - a steep seam which stretched out under the Firth of Forth - suddenly fell in, trapping nine men deep underground. At around 6.45pm, a large section of the roof gave way, collapsing and then sliding downward.

Of the 169 numbered supports holding up the ceiling, 65 in the middle had been toppled, from number 155 nearer the top of the slope, all the way down to 90 had been swept away by the falling rock. The fall itself was up to eight feet high in places, with nine men now trapped in darkness, deep under the Firth of Forth.

Shortly after 7pm, it was reported to surface control that a heavy fall in D22 and the recovery process began. The workers sprung into action as they set about freeing their trapped colleagues, and rescue missions continued well into the night.

Opened in 1965, Seafield was one of the largest undersea mines in Europe, and one of the biggest employers in the area, with men bussed in from across Fife for their shifts.