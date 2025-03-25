Search for family heirlooms and masterpieces as the BBC's Antiques Roadshow heads for Fife mansion

A popular BBC antiques programme is heading to Fife this summer.

The Antiques Roadshow is set to come to Hill of Tarvit, near Cupar, on Tuesday, July 8.

The team are searching for forgotten family heirlooms and missing masterpieces to feature in the programme with members of the public asked to put their special objects forward for consideration for this year’s programme.

Edwardian mansion, Hill of Tarvit, is run by the National Trust for Scotland and features landscaped gardens, flowering borders, a sunken rose garden and is home to the only dedicated hickory golf course in the UK.

The Antiques Roadshow is coming to Hill of Tarvit, near Cupar, in July. (Pic: NTS)

Previously occupied by the Sharp family, their unique collection of paintings, tapestries and ceramics can be seen throughout the house, making it a perfect location for the Roadshow.

Catriona Peattie, operations manager for Hill of Tarvit, said: “We’re really pleased that the Antiques Roadshow will be able to come to Hill of Tarvit later this year, and we’re looking forward to seeing the treasures that folk from Fife and beyond will be able to share.”

Presenter Fiona Bruce, who will film her 18th series of Antiques Roadshow this year, said: “Antiques Roadshow is gearing up to start a new series and every year I’m staggered to see the variety and volume of objects revealed to our team of specialists.

"There’s always exciting moments of surprise when it comes to valuations as well as reassuring appearances of old favourites from teddy bears to tea sets. It’s a delight for me to meet our visitors at venues across the UK and delve a little deeper into local history, hearing the moving stories behind an object.”

The Antiques Roadshow, which was first broadcast in 1979, remains one of the most popular factual programmes on BBC One with five million people regularly watching the show on Sunday evenings and around 2500 people attending each event.

Applications to attend as a spectator at Hill of Tarvit are now open with limited places.

Viewers can also put forward their items and stories to the Antiques Roadshow team for consideration.

For more information visit www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow