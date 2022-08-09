Search for Fife dancers or actors to star in music video

Lights Out By Nine will be filming the music video at the Kings Live Lounge where they played a gig earlier this year and are returning next month (Pic: John Murray)

The track ‘On a Night Like This’ features on the album 25 Years – Best of LOBN 1987 – 2012, covering the period when Al Hughes fronted the band.

Originally released by Blues Matters Records and playlisted by Radio Forth for a month, the song was later pitched by Columbia Music Publishing to Tom Jones, and it was put forward for Eurovision, but nothing went any further.

Now the band’s current label, River Records, have release rights on the track for the first time they are keen to release it as a video single.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, in order to do so they are currently looking for dancers or actors to star in the video, which will be filmed at the King’s Live Lounge on Kirkcaldy Esplanade and released on YouTube.

Dougie Hunter, bass player and original member of LOBN, said: “The video single, which would exclusively feature one male and one female dancer and/or couple, is being released directly to YouTube and promoted by River Records and their sister company, Finrow Records, in Canada.

"The shoot will be in a ballroom setting in the Kings Live Lounge and would create a great opportunity for two young, or possibly not, dancers or actors as we are trying to tell the story of the song lyrics.

"The song tells the story of a young woman, although the age could be fairly flexible, getting ready for a night out at a dance hall and subsequently meeting a young man who she immediately takes to.

"The depiction of the story and choreography is quite open to input and ideas from the dancers or actors based on what they take from the song.

"This could be a nice chance for a couple of local readers to ‘star; on YouTube.”

The appeal to find local participants for the video shoot comes as LOBN are playing a run of gigs at Edinburgh's Fringe following a very successful show at the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival.

It also comes ahead of a return Kirkcaldy gig for the band at the Kings Live Lounge on Saturday, September 10, following their previous gig at the venue in March which sold out.