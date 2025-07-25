Second chance to play St Andrews’ iconic golf courses for just £20
Tee times for The Castle Course and Jubilee Course at a staggering 87.5% discount will be available in September and October, with applications opening on Monday, July 28.
This second phase of St Andrews Links Trust’s The Drive will provide a further 392 golfers the chance to experience golf in St Andrews at a fraction of the regular cost, with tee times priced at just £22.50 for The Castle Course - normally £180 - and £18.75 for the Jubilee Course (normally £150).
This follows the overwhelming success of the initiative earlier this year, which saw more than 14,000 applications for discounted rounds on the Old Course and Eden Course. The second release aims to further support the demand from Scottish residents seeking an opportunity to play at the Home of Golf.
During the first phase, a total of 324 golfers were successful in securing a tee time, with 44 golfers teeing up on the iconic Old Course for just £42.50 - a fraction of the usual charge of £340, while another 280 enjoyed rounds on the Eden Course at just £9.50. A game there is normally £75.
Laurie Watson, director of engagement at the trust, said: “We were delighted with the overwhelming response to the first phase of The Drive, it was great to hear the wonderful stories and positive feedback from those who took part.
“It’s clear that there is a strong appetite in Scotland for greater access to our courses and we are proud to be opening applications for this next instalment of the initiative.”
The Jubilee and Castle Courses represent two of the finest championship offerings at St Andrews Links. The Jubilee Course is a historic links dating back to 1897 and is best known for its dramatic dunes and challenging design, playing host to the St Andrews Links Collegiate event each year. Whilst The Castle Course offers a clifftop, modern take on links golf, with breathtaking views over the North Sea, recently hosting the 2024 Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship.
The Drive initiative forms part of the Trust’s mission to preserve access to the game while offering more opportunities for Scottish residents to have a St Andrews experience at the Home of Golf. The Trust aims to expand this initiative in 2026 with details to be shared in due course.
Applications will close on Monday, August 4 at 11:59pm. Applicants can apply at https://sholink.to/thedrive
