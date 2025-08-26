Second date added as Billy Reekie's Kirkcaldy gig sets box office record

A Kirkcaldy singer’s biggest ever gig in his home town has smashed box office records.

Every single ticket for Billy Reekie’s show at the Adam Smith Theatre next month was snapped up little more than eight minutes, making it the fastest selling show in living memory.

And demand to see him is so great he has added a second show for later the same week.

While the venue cannot confirm Billy has now set a new record for the ‘full house’ signs being put up, it simply eclipsed the 2016 Raith Rovers Hall of Fame which was sold out within an hour - and that was the best response in 20 years. The last person to spark such similar demand the moment tickets went on sale was legendary Scots comedian, Billy Connolly several decades ago.

Billy Reekie's Kirkcaldy gig was an instant sell out (Pic: Submitted)

The clamour for Billy’s gig on September 9 was so great, there were over 200 people in an online queue with 98% of seats already gone - a familiar sight for music fans booking big stadium gigs but something which just doesn’t happen with local shows.

Some fans also missed out as OnFife’s website crashed, and ticket sales timed out - an issue for which the organisation has apologised. Demand was so great many fans have now pinned their hopes on a second night being added.

And their hopes were answered with confirmation of a second show at the Adam Smith on Thursday, September 11. Ticket info at onfife.com

Billy is riding on the crest of a wave with his debut single Song That I Sing, reaching the top of the iTunes chart - soaring past stars such as Chappell Roan and Ed Sheeran, as well as Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars. It has also picked up radio airplay, while his own social media videos have been widely shared, bringing his music to a wider audience.

Tony Stevens, venue manager, said: "While we can't definitively say if it's the fastest sold-out show at the Adam Smith ever, it's certainly the quickest anyone here can remember. It's great to have such homegrown talent back playing in Kirkcaldy and it's testament to his following that the show sold out so quickly. It's going to be a fantastic night and we're looking forward to welcoming Billy and his fans to the Adam Smith."

The theatre’s online ticketing system has been hit by glitches for a number of days with people booking finding themselves time out - and, in some cases, losing their seats.

A spokesperson for OnFife said: "We're sorry for the frustration customers are having buying tickets online. Our box office and IT teams have been working hard to try and find a solution with our supplier as it's not the experience we want customers to have. In mid-September we are moving to a new ticket buying system which will not only resolve the issues but will greatly improve the whole customer experience. We'd ask customers to bear with us through this time."