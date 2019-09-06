Second Fife town cancels fireworks display

Glenrothes fireworks show has been cancelled this year.

The group which planned to run the event pulled out in August – just three months before it took place.

(Pic: FPA)

The cancellation was announced today by Fife Council.

Glenrothes and Levenmouth Scouts have been taking the lead in planning the 2019 event, and had applied for funding through the Glenrothes area committee in March, telling councillors this year’s display would be “bigger and better than ever”.

But, the group had to pull out because of a lack of volunteers.

This news comes just weeks after it was revealed Dunfermline’s fireworks had also been scrapped following the demise of BID company, Dunfermline Delivers.

Cllr Fiona Grant, convener of the committee, said: “Although the fireworks display is not a Council event it has been heavily financed by the committee over the past few years .

“Each year fewer folk have had to do more to ensure the event happened.

“Unfortunately this year the tipping point has been reached.

“We are disappointed that the display won’t be taking place this year but we encourage people who are interested to get involved and help next year’s event take off.”

The council along with the police and Scottish Fire and Rescue will work with any group that comes forward to organise an event for 2020.

However, they would e required to produce a financial model that does not rely heavily on council funding at least 12 months in advance.