Climate Action Fife is a Kingdom-wide partnership project which aims to tackle the climate emergency by bringing together individuals, communities, local government and businesses.

It also aims to make Fife a greener and fairer place to live.

The Climate Action Fife Small Grants Fund is open to any Fife community organisation and local groups can apply for a grant of up to £500 to trial activities. The process is simple and quick.

Climate Action Fife are calling on local groups to engage their communities in action on the climate emergency and it is offering up to £500 to fund these activities.

This is the second round of funding after the first set of funded community groups delivered projects in summer 2021. This included schemes across Fife from East Neuk in the North East to Auchtermuchty in the West.

Ea O’Neill, project manager, said: “This time round we are specifically looking for applications from Equalities groups and groups in the South and West of Fife. However, groups from all over Fife are welcome to apply.”

Projects should trial an activity to engage their community in the climate emergency and around five to seven projects will be funded in this round of grants. The successful groups should aim their activities at people who not already engaged in the climate agenda.

They should help to increase knowledge and awareness of the climate emergency as well as building skills and confidence to take climate action.

The first round of successful groups delivered various activities. The Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy introduced people to naturally grown local food that will be free, tasty, and good for the environment and their carbon footprint.

While in Anstruther, the Anstruther Improvements Association delivered community education, design and craft workshops based on the Circular Economy.

The grant of up to £500 can be used to cover things like staff costs, volunteer expenses, event materials, room hire and marketing. Projects can start on October 11, 2021 and must be completed by November 28, 2021.

The fund is open to local community groups or organisations based in, and working in, Fife.

The deadline for applications is 5.00pm on September 14, 2021. Find out more at: Small Grants Fund

