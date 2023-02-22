Karen Pirie launched it 6.6million viewers, making it one of the most watched new drama series on ITV last year.

Now the character, created by Kirkcaldy author Val McDermid, is returning - and she is on her travels to Tuscany.

The second series will be based on her book A Darker Domain which was set against the backdrop of the miners’ strike and follows the cold case investigation 22 years after the kidnapping and botched pay-off of a wealthy young heiress and her infant son in the Kingdom. A clue unearthed on a holiday in Tuscany could shed new light on the mystery.

Lauren Lyle as Karen Pirie

The series, which aired last autumn, will again star Lauren Lyle in the title role after she won acclaim for her role in the first series which was based on McDermid’s novel, The Distant Echo.

It filmed scenes in St Andrews, and also around Williamson’s Quay at the harbour in Kirkcaldy where Pirie lived.

Lyle, who also starred in Outlander, said: “ "I'm thrilled that we will continue the life of our fearless young detective Karen Pirie, and of course, her bumbag. I've known for a while how well the show has gone down behind the scenes, so it's been a joy to see audiences want more.”