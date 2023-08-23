News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Seecape welcomes Minister to Fife headquarters after £72,000 funding boost

A Fife sight loss charity has welcomed a Scottish Government Minister to its centre yesterday after being picked to receive a grant to help tackle loneliness and isolation.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:09 BST

Equalities Minister Emma Roddick visited Seescape, formerly Fife Society for the Blind, in Glenrothes to hear more about how it supports thousands of people with visual impairments.

Seescape’s community engagement service provides social opportunities, including one-to-one befriending, group activities, and weekly drop-in sessions, to address issues with isolation that can affect those with sight loss. The programme is receiving £72,000 over the next four years through the Scottish Government’s Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund (SIALF).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Roddick met staff and volunteers, and was also given a tour of the hub to learn about the other services the charity provides. Seescape runs four social groups in Glenrothes, Cupar, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline, providing activities and days out so people can socialise with others.

Seescape community engagement team leader Carralanne Bradley, Equalities Minister Emma Roddick, Seescape volunteer Eileen Hunter, Seescape chief executive Lesley Carcary, Seescape client Peter Leigh, and Seescape volunteer Betty Hanna.(Pic: Submitted)Seescape community engagement team leader Carralanne Bradley, Equalities Minister Emma Roddick, Seescape volunteer Eileen Hunter, Seescape chief executive Lesley Carcary, Seescape client Peter Leigh, and Seescape volunteer Betty Hanna.(Pic: Submitted)
Seescape community engagement team leader Carralanne Bradley, Equalities Minister Emma Roddick, Seescape volunteer Eileen Hunter, Seescape chief executive Lesley Carcary, Seescape client Peter Leigh, and Seescape volunteer Betty Hanna.(Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

The charity also runs regular drop-in sessions for people to have a hot drink and spend time with staff, volunteers, and others.

Ms Roddick said: “Social isolation and loneliness are public health issues that have been exacerbated by the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis. We know disabled people can often be among those more at risk from experiencing these issues, so I’m pleased that Seescape is one of the 53 projects we are funding to help people reconnect in their communities.”

Lesley Carcary, chief executive of Seescape, said: “The grant funding from SIALF will have a hugely positive impact on those we support, allowing us to continue our befriending service, social groups and activities, and weekly drop-ins.”

Related topics:FifeGlenrothes