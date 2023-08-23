Seecape welcomes Minister to Fife headquarters after £72,000 funding boost

Equalities Minister Emma Roddick visited Seescape, formerly Fife Society for the Blind, in Glenrothes to hear more about how it supports thousands of people with visual impairments.

Seescape’s community engagement service provides social opportunities, including one-to-one befriending, group activities, and weekly drop-in sessions, to address issues with isolation that can affect those with sight loss. The programme is receiving £72,000 over the next four years through the Scottish Government’s Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund (SIALF).

Ms Roddick met staff and volunteers, and was also given a tour of the hub to learn about the other services the charity provides. Seescape runs four social groups in Glenrothes, Cupar, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline, providing activities and days out so people can socialise with others.

Seescape community engagement team leader Carralanne Bradley, Equalities Minister Emma Roddick, Seescape volunteer Eileen Hunter, Seescape chief executive Lesley Carcary, Seescape client Peter Leigh, and Seescape volunteer Betty Hanna.(Pic: Submitted)

The charity also runs regular drop-in sessions for people to have a hot drink and spend time with staff, volunteers, and others.

Ms Roddick said: “Social isolation and loneliness are public health issues that have been exacerbated by the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis. We know disabled people can often be among those more at risk from experiencing these issues, so I’m pleased that Seescape is one of the 53 projects we are funding to help people reconnect in their communities.”