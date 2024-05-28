Seescape’s new co-ordinator to push for more volunteers to tackle isolation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife’s sight loss charity, Seescape, has appointed a new co-ordinator to oversee its efforts to recruit more volunteers.

Graham Ross has joined to help support and increase the numbers of volunteers who provide vital services to tackle isolation and loneliness associated with being blind or partially sighted. The retired police officer, from Glenrothes, is the charity’s new volunteer co-ordinator and is excited to get to work to make sure the charity can support as many people as possible.

Seescape, formerly Fife Society for the Blind, supports more than 3500 people every year in the Kingdom. It runs weekly groups and activities for people with sight loss to get together, have fun and make new friends, as well as a befriending service that helps people connect and get out and take part in the things they enjoy.

The charity has issued an appeal for more volunteers to come forward to help, warning that not having enough people giving their time to help was having a devastating impact on people affected by sight loss.

Graham Ross and Lesley Carcary at Seescape's Glenrothes headquarters (Pic: Submitted)

Graham also volunteers at Dunfermline Athletic as disability access officer, making it easier for people who have a disability to enjoy getting along to games, and was the Scottish Police Federation’s welfare and wellbeing lead.

He said: “Our big priority is to recruit people for our befriending service. We have a waiting list of people who would like to have a befriender to help and encourage them, but, at the moment, we have more people waiting than volunteers. In my previous roles, I really learned that if you have a disability, you don’t need to be sitting alone in the house. It is important to get out and enjoy yourself.

“Volunteering is something that really helps with mental health. Not only does it help charities like Seescape tackle isolation and loneliness, it also really helps people who volunteer as well. It is a win-win. “

