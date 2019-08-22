Sell-out for Fife Women Rock awards

Tickets for the first Fife Women Rock awards night have sold out.

With just under a month to go until the event, organisers Annie Crow and Cara Forrester, are delighted with the support they’re getting from across Fife.

Annie said: “We can’t believe we have sold out already, but are delighted that people have flocked to buy a ticket for what will be an amazing night.

“It’s going to be a busy time for us in the run up to the event but we can’t wait to be able to celebrate with all the fabulous Fife women who are coming along.”

Two new event partners have also joined this week.

Tracy Borland from Morris & Young accountants and FD Legal in Kirkcaldy are the latest to sign up to support the event.

Laura from FD Legal said: “We are a family business with two female directors - myself and my mum, Fiona Ford. Our family business has roots back to 1991 in Kirkcaldy and we are proud to be a small legal business promoting the real living wage.

“As a small local business with two directors at the helm we are proud to be supporting the Fife Women Rock awards and would like to extend our best wishes to all finalists in being shortlisted.”

That was a thought echoed by Tracy who added: “I started life at Morris & Young in 2001 and was invited to become Partner in 2014 becoming the only female Partner in the history of the firm in 50 plus years. At that point, I had a one year old so I understand more than most the struggle it is to make my way in a career and still be the mother I want to be.”

They join those already on board: Kinghorn Building Services Ltd, Juiceology, My Cherry Pie, Fife for Kids, ScottFit, Willow & Plum, Vintage Gathering, New Leaf Therapies, Rachel McLean Photography and LJ Events.

A percentage of ticket sales will go to Fife Women’s Aid and Cara added: “To be able to help them is a massive bonus to all of this. Thank you to everyone who has bought a ticket.”