A local resident spotted the sewage during his daily walk along the bottom of Loanhead Avenue.

“Don’t let your dogs paddle or drink out of the ditch at the track at the bottom or Loanhead Avenue, Lochore. There is raw sewage floating into it. SEPA have been informed,” he warned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said there was a blockage in a manhole on the public sewer network at the junction of Loanhead Ave and Rosewell Crescent in Lochore.

The sewage in Lochore

“This caused the network to back up and overflow into the nearby burn,” a spokesperson said. “Scottish Water staff cleared the blockage, which was a combination of wet wipes and fat and grease restricting the pipe. We are arranging for a clean-up of the area around the overflow in the burn.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) verified reports, and said it would “continue to monitor the situation until the issue is resolved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Members of the public can help prevent sewer blockages by not putting non-flushable items down the toilet, such as wet wipes, sanitary products, kitchen roll and cotton wool,” SEPA said.