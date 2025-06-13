‘Serious and significant concerns’ raised over Fife school nursery after inspection
The Care Inspectorate has given Fife Council just weeks to make a raft of improvements at Cardenden Primary School Nursery in Lochgelly - and warned that “unless there is a significant improvement in provision of the service” it will begin then process of cancelling the nursery’s registration
The Improvement Notice followed a recent inspection.
A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate, said: “We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for children, their families and staff at the service. However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of children.
“Because of our concerns we have issued an Improvement Notice to the service. This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe. We are in contact with and monitoring the service to follow up on the required improvements.”
The inspectorate told the local authority that by July 9, the council must ensure that children’s health, safety and wellbeing is protected by staff implementing safe medication procedures.
It must, at a minimum, ensure personal plans record detailed and accurate information on how to meet children’s medical and health needs, including symptoms to monitor and respond to. The council must also ensure that children are safe and accounted for at all times by deploying staff in such a way that provides effective supervision of children and meets their rights, needs and choices.
Staff and leaders must fully implement child protection and safeguarding procedures, including whistleblowing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.