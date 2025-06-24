Serious infection and cleanliness concerns raised at Kirkcaldy care home

A Kirkcaldy care home has been handed a six-point action plan after inspectors identified “serious and significant concerns” about the care received by residents - and if it fails to comply it could face closure.

The Care Inspectorate has given the owners of Bennochy Care Lodge just two months to make the improvements.

In a statement, it said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents. We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their families and staff at the service. However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.”

The Bennochy Road home, operated by Rosa Home Care Limited, has scope for up to 17 residents.

Care inspectors have ordered immediate changes at the Bennochy Lodge Care Home (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The improvement notice served on the home details several key actions.

By July 2, it must ensure that the health, welfare, and safety needs of people receiving care are met in relation to the environment. At a minimum, it must ensure there are effective laundry systems in place to minimise the risk of the spread of infection and preserve service users’ dignity, and ensure that all areas used in the provision of care are thoroughly cleaned.

The owners have until the same date to carry out a comprehensive environmental audit and develop an action plan for refurbishment that identifies all areas of maintenance/refurbishment - and that plan must include timescales for completion of the work required.

It also has until July 2 to ensure that there are protocols in place for the appropriate and safe administration of ‘as required’ medication.

By 23 July the home must ensure that residents experience a service which is well led and managed, and which results in continuous improved outcomes through a culture of self-assessment and development. It must have a sufficient quality assurance system in place to continually monitor and evaluate the quality of the service provision to help inform improvement and development of the service.

And by the same date, it must ensure that the health, welfare, and safety needs of all residents are met in relation to care planning and risk assessments, with personal plans are reviewed when there is a significant change to their health, welfare or safety needs.

The home has until August 13 to ensure that staff receive training appropriate to the work they are to perform, including infection prevention and control, managing hazardous substances, medication and pain management, and personal care and dignity.

The improvement notice warned: “Unless there is a significant improvement in the provision of the service, it intends to make a proposal to cancel your registration.”

The privately owned company is registered to an address in Hounslow, England, with one of its two directors with a Kirkcaldy address. They have been contacted for comment.