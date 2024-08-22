Service of Union as six Church of Scotland congregations in the Glenrothes area come together as Heart of Fife Parish Church
The Church of Scotland congregations in the Glenrothes area – Christ’s Kirk; St Columba’s; St Margaret’s; St Ninian’s; Leslie Trinity and Markinch and Thornton – have joined together to form the new congregation of Heart of Fife Parish Church of Scotland (Glenrothes, Leslie, Markinch and Thornton).
The service of union was held in St Columba’s on Sunday afternoon by Fife Presbytery, with Rev. Jonathan Humphries leading the service.
Heart of Fife’s Ministry team consists of Rev. Dr. Conor Fegan and Rev. Alan Kimmitt, along with ministries development staff John Hutchison, Sandra Davie and Irene Ure. It is hoped that a third minister will join the team soon.
Rev. Kimmitt said: “The new congregation will be continuing most of the activities of the previous congregations, whilst starting new and varied opportunities for worship and fellowship.
"In the coming months we will seek to grow our existing relationships while exploring new opportunities to share God’s love in the new parish and beyond.”
The Heart of Fife is currently running three services a week around the parish in the different churches. Services on the first and third Sunday of each month will take place in the Christ’s Kirk, St Margaret’s and Trinity buildings. There will be services in the St Columba’s, St Drostan’s and St Ninian’s buildings on the second and four Sundays of each month.
Full details of services will be available on the Heart of Fife Facebook page and at www.HeartofFife.com.
