One of Scottish football’s top figures was in Kirkcaldy this week to see the vital role the grassroots game plays in the town as it bids for a slice of £8.6m of Government funding.

Mike Mulraney, president of the Scottish Football Association, came to the Lang Toun at the invitation of Melanie Ward MP. He was at Denfield Park where he met with members of the Kirkcaldy Community Football Partnership.

It is bidding for a share of the multi million £ fund announced by the UK Government to upgrade local sports facilities in Scotland to upgrade the grass pitch, which is often waterlogged, to a synthetic 3G pitch. The hub is home to more than 20 teams, ranging from children’s to over-35s walking football. The teams also include Kirkcaldy and Dysart FC, Templehall United, and Kirkcaldy FC.

Ms Ward has raised the need for this investment in Kirkcaldy twice in the House of Commons, and has also invited Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, to visit the hub as part of her ongoing campaign to win funding for the local site.

Melanie ward and Mike Mulraney with members of the Kirkcaldy Community Football Partnership (Pic: Submitted)

The MP said: “Denfield Park is the beating heart of grassroots football in Kirkcaldy. It’s home to teams for all ages and abilities, and many of the young people who play here come from some of the most deprived communities not only in Fife, but in Scotland.

“I’ve been campaigning hard to secure the funding needed for a new 3G all-weather pitch – something that would be transformational, not just for the teams who train here, but for local schools and the wider community too. This is about more than football – it’s about creating opportunities, building confidence, and improving lives.”

The new pitch would also be set to play a key role in supporting local schools, offering a much-needed space for sport and physical education in an area where access to quality facilities can be limited. Alistair Cameron from the Kirkcaldy Community Football Partnership, welcomed the visit, adding: “It was great to show him the difference football is making in our community. We’re really grateful to Fife Council for pledging £159,000 towards the new pitch – it’s a huge boost.

“A 3G surface would mean kids could play all year round, whatever the weather, and as the town currently does not have a seven-day facility like this, it would be life-changing for so many of them.”