Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers from energy network SGN spent a day transforming a section of the Buckhaven Growing Space.

The community garden was created from a neglected play park 12 years ago by CLEAR, a charity based in Buckhaven and Methil which aims to improve neglected areas of the local environment. CLEAR, which relies on volunteers, carries out extensive planting and growing in community orchards, woodland, and other growing spaces.

Six colleagues from SGN’s Future of Energy team carried out a range of tasks at the Buckhaven Growing Space as part of our Community Action Programme (CAP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme gives our 4,000 people a day of company time each year to volunteer and help an organisation or charity of their choice.

SGN H100 Fife CAP day at CLEAR Buckhaven and Methil Community Garden. - El Carbone, Jack Glen, Joshua Ayobami, Dayna Seay and Arman Ali (Pic: Submitted)

While their day jobs involve working on world-first projects like H100 Fife, the volunteers threw themselves into the large garden project by stripping the existing overgrown area down, cutting grass, weeding and removing willow tree stumps.

CLEAR is situated in the heart of some of the communities which have provided constructive feedback on SGN’s pioneering H100 Fife project, which is putting Fife at the forefront of the clean energy revolution.

Eleonora Carbone, SGN stakeholder and community manager for H100 Fife, said: “Our ongoing collaboration has been invaluable to the H100 Fife team and has enriched our understanding of the local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve also carried out repair and upgrade work to our gas pipes in the area which can cause disruption to residents and businesses. Wherever we can, we endeavour to give something back our local communities and organisations as a way of saying thank you for their continued support and understanding.”

Kara Dunn-Wilkie, Buckhaven Growing Space Garden Supervisor, said: “I was very impressed with the hard work ethic and effort from the whole SGN team.

“Their combined efforts in one of our 'problem' areas of the garden, has already made a huge difference to how the garden feels and can now be managed. We were keen to make this area a key storage and working area which will make a real lasting difference to our site. Now that it is cleared, we are thinking of ways to enhance this space to make it not only functional but beautiful too.”