Shake-up for ticket offices at Fife train stations

ScotRail is proposing to change opening hours as part of a wide-ranging review.

It has pledged that no member of staff will lose their jobs, but wants to change operating hours as it re-shapes its services post-pandemic.

ScotRail said there has been a 50 percent drop in usage of all ticket offices in the last decade as more commuters book online or using vending machines.

It said where there has been a decline, the opportunities that exist to reduce fraudulent travel, and how to increase revenue.

This would also be the first review since 1991 “to see if the needs of customers are still being met.”

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations, said: “There has been no real review of our ticket office opening hours for 30 years, and it is important we keep up with the changing habits of customers who no longer rely on purchasing tickets in that way.

“With more than a 50 per cent drop in the use of ticket offices, heightened by the pandemic, we want to do everything we can to make sure everyone has a hassle-free journey.

“Nobody in ScotRail will lose their jobs as a result of these changes, and it is important to note that rather being about cutting jobs, this is about adding value for our staff and customers.

“Over the coming weeks we’ll be talking to customers, staff, and stakeholders about the improvements they can expect to see and experience as they travel around Scotland’s Railway.”

