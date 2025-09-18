Shake up of St Andrews Links golf tickets in most significant boundary expansion in generation

St Andrews Links Trust has expanded its resident boundary to recognise the most significant town-wide expansion for a generation.

The Trust, the charity which manages the world-famous Old Course and six other public courses in the town, has moved to include two new major developments, including St Andrews West, are under construction with completion over the next 20 years. Both sit just outside the existing town boundary but from next April residents, who fulfil the criteria of permanent residency, will qualify for a Links ticket.

The Trust is also reviewing the categories of its tickets under the 1974 Act of Parliament which led to its creation, which allows residents who live in St Andrews to be eligible to purchase a Links ticket which allows them year-round golf.

It is also reviewing its two main categories of ticket - Resident and Ordinary - from April 2027.

These will replace the previous Resident, North-east Fife, Ordinary and Open tickets, while a discount for members of local clubs within St Andrews for North-east Fife and Ordinary tickets, will also be removed.

Local clubs in St Andrews including the New, St Rule, St Regulus and St Andrews, have strong membership numbers and a waiting list in operation in many cases. The trust said the clubs will continue to play an important role in the overall golf ecosystem in St Andrews, and it will work with them as it provides opportunities for competitive play, tee times and social facilities.

The trust said the removal of the club member discount has been driven by a need to comply with charity law - by associating a Links ticket with a club membership, this could be seen as offering a private benefit to clubs. The trust has also reclassified its student Links ticket, which from September will see a return to a semester-based ticket. Options for students remaining in St Andrews during non-semester times are being explored.

And with all categories of Links ticket subject to a lengthy waiting list - other than resident and student tickets - the trust has decided to close the waiting list to new applicants and to freeze the release of any new tickets until April 2027 at the earliest. Golfers currently on the waiting list will have their deposit refunded in full if they want to remove their name from the list.

The changes being introduced follow a’Golf Access Project ‘working group, which was established in 2022 to review and monitor growing demand for playing at St Andrews Links by both ticket holders and visitors.

Visitor numbers have soared since lockdown, with golf rounds exceeding 280,000 for the first time in its history in 2023 and again in 2024.

Neil Coulson, chief executive, said: “Our priority as a charity is to balance access to the courses for residents and visitors while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Links.

“Expanding the resident boundary is an important way of opening the opportunity for more households to play here, and our ticket category review will ensure the system is fair, balanced and fit for the future, while also meeting our charitable objectives. No current Links ticket holder will have their ticket removed as part of the changes and we look forward to working alongside the local clubs to ensure they continue to thrive as part of this unique golf ecosystem in St Andrews.”